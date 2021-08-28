The UK’s ability to process Afghan evacuations has been severely hampered.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has cautioned that the UK’s ability to conduct any additional evacuations from Afghanistan is now “very limited,” as the priority has shifted to getting diplomats and service people out of the country.

Since August 13, 14,543 persons, a mix of Afghan and British nationals, have been removed from Kabul, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Approximately 8,000 Afghans and their families were relocated under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme, which applies to people who assisted the UK but are at risk of Taliban persecution.

However, the evacuation attempt, known as Operation Pitting, is coming to an end.

The Baron Hotel facility, which was used to process British diplomats departing the country, has already closed.

The Ministry of Defense stated that this would allow them to focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have previously been processed and are already at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

However, the department stated that “the UK’s ability to process more cases is now highly constrained, and additional numbers will be limited,” and that no one else will be called forward at this time.

After all of those who have previously been processed have been evacuated, military aircraft will be allowed to transport diplomats and military people home.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had earlier refused to give a timetable for the British forces’ departure as they processed the approximately 1,000 additional evacuees already at the airport, but he did acknowledge that it would happen before the Americans’ departure, which Mr Biden had set for Tuesday.

He estimated that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans qualifying for the Arap scheme would be left behind, while between 100 and 150 UK nationals would be left in Afghanistan, however Mr Wallace claimed that some would stay willingly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “deep sadness” for individuals who were left behind.

“Of course, as we get closer to the end of the operation, there will be people who didn’t go through, people who might qualify,” he said.

“What I would tell them is that we will move heaven and earth to help them get out, and in the second phase, we will do everything we can.”