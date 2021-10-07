The Ukraine Holocaust Center has identified 159 Nazis who were involved in the massacre of 33,771 Jews.

Nearly 34,000 Jewish Ukrainians were slaughtered in the Babi Yar ravine in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, in less than 48 hours. The massacre took place in 1941, during the Nazi occupation of Poland, and was carried out with the help of local collaborators.

“Babi Yar is the Holocaust’s largest mass grave…the most quickly filled mass grave,” stated Natan Sharansky, chairman of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial center’s supervisory board.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israel’s Isaac Herzog, and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier were scheduled to attend a memorial event in Kyiv on Wednesday to honor the victims of the murder.

“It is critical to keep talking about this awful tragedy and learning from its lessons,” Herzog said ahead of his first state visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy, Herzog, and Steinmeier will also open a memorial center dedicated to the tales of Eastern European Jews who were slain and buried in mass graves during the Holocaust, which is still under development. 1.5 million Jews killed in Ukraine alone, out of a total of 2.5 million Jews in the region.

The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial site released the first 159 names of hundreds of Nazi troopers who participated in the Babi Yar slaughter on September 29 and 30, 1941, which resulted in the deaths of 33,771 Jews.

“Despite confessions, proof, and testimonials submitted by some of the Nazi soldiers who carried out the murders as late as the 1960s,” it claimed, “just a few of those involved ever faced justice for their horrible crimes.”

"They were between the ages of 20 and 60," according to the memorial center. "Engineers and instructors, drivers and salespeople were among the educated and unskilled. Some were married, while others were single. After the war, the vast majority of them went on to live normal lives. Except for a few commanders, none of the soldiers who carried out the awful murder testified at trial and were found not guilty." Some of the 159, according to Father Patrick Desbois, director of the center's academic council.