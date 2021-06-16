The UK may see its hottest day of the year, despite thunderstorm warnings.

Britons are expected to swelter in temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on what could be the warmest day of the year so far, with forecasts predicting “intense” thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, certain locations will be hotter than popular European vacation spots like Ibiza, St Tropez, and Mykonos.

The temperature is predicted to rise above Monday’s high of 29.7°C (85.46°F) at Teddington, Middlesex, which was the warmest day of the year thus far.

However, beginning at 6 p.m., the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms across much of England, including London and the South East.

People may experience floods in their houses and businesses, towns becoming “shut off,” power outages, and public transportation delays as a result of severe rain.

“Today will be fine for many with sunshine across England and Wales before an evening of thunderstorms which will linger for the following few days,” Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, told the PA news agency.

“Some parts of London could reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) today, making it the warmest day of the year.”

On Wednesday evening, when football supporters in Wales watch their country play Turkey in the Euros, temperatures could reach 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The upper 20s are possible in central and southern England, while the high teens are possible in Northern Ireland and Scotland, which will see overcast and isolated showers.

“Overnight, our weather warnings will go into effect, meaning some locations may suffer strong thunderstorms and severe rain,” Mr Dixon continued.

“On Thursday, parts of south-western England could see up to 30-40mm of rain fall in only a few hours, with the warning in effect for vast swaths of England until midnight.”

Mr Dixon predicted that another round of thunderstorms would arrive on Friday morning, with “intense” showers dumping up to 60mm of rain in 12 hours in the worst-affected areas.

Forecasters believe bands of “heavy thundery showers” could affect England’s highly anticipated Euro 2020 match against Scotland on Friday evening at Wembley Stadium.

