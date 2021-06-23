The UK has being encouraged to intervene in the Belarus situation because to alleged “human rights breaches.”

Following continued concerns about human rights violations in Belarus, the UK has been asked to use its “might” as a nation to increase sanctions against the Belarusian president and his administration.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, spoke to the Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday afternoon as part of a one-time evidence gathering session on the present issue.

“This is the moment when countries must cooperate to put pressure on the regime,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya told the meeting.

Two more panels of expert witnesses were asked to speak with Ms Tsikhanouskaya about how to stop autocratic ruler Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian backers while also assisting in the creation of a democratic state.

The conclusions of the committee will be used to make recommendations to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO).

Mr Lukashenko, who came to power in 1994, won re-election for the sixth time in 2020 with 80% of the vote in a referendum that the European Union judged “neither free nor fair.” The “rigged elections” caused widespread outrage.

“Last summer, people showed the regime that they were willing to see a dictatorship end,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya added. People took to the streets after the rigged elections to protest the stolen votes. Cruelty, brutality, and torture were the regime’s response.

“Over 35,000 people have been jailed since August, with hundreds of political detainees. These detentions continue, with roughly 1,000 new ones added each month.

“People are terrified now; no one feels safe, and they must contemplate what will happen to their children or old parents if they are stolen. There is also no way out because the borders are closed.

“However, people are not giving up and continue to fight. And while the demonstrations have stopped, they are using other ways to continue the uprising.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said workers have launched a labour movement ready for a national strike, and disaffected members of law enforcement still on the inside of the regime are providing information to the opposition.

Volunteers are also continuing the effort by holding. (This is a brief piece.)