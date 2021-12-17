The UK has been struck by a’snowbomb’ and ‘Storm Corrie,’ according to the Met Office.

Following claims of a’snowbomb,’ the Met Office said there is a growing likelihood of’more unstable weather.’

According to recent reports, on December 27, a “snowbomb” might drop up to 1cm of snow in the North West.

A fresh storm dubbed Corrie was also predicted to hit the UK just after Christmas.

While there are still a few days till Christmas, the Met Office says there are “uncertainties about the detail.”

According to a spokeswoman for The Washington Newsday, there is a growing probability of more unstable and windier weather reaching the UK by the middle of next week, with rain and possibly snow anticipated in some areas.

However, the specifics of those locations, as well as how much snow, if any, will fall, remain unknown.

It’s vital to note that the term “snowbomb” isn’t a recognized meteorological term.

Temperatures will be near or below normal in most parts of the country, maybe chilly where fog persists, but moderate in the north and northwest.

The Met Office acknowledged that there is a hint that we may transition to more unsettled weather towards the end of next week, but there is currently nothing in the forecast that indicates December 27 as a target for a storm with particularly severe impacts.

Again, with Christmas not far away, it’s tough to make such forecasts from a meteorological standpoint.