The UK has been accused of having ‘double standards’ after Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca were upgraded from green to amber classification.

The government has been accused of applying a “double standard” to international travel when it was announced that Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca would be placed to the amber travel list due to an increase in coronavirus infections, just a fortnight after they were green.

The move will take effect at 4 a.m. on Monday for those returning to England, Scotland, and Wales from Spain’s Balearic Islands, potentially causing a rush of holidaymakers to return to avoid having to quarantine.

Covid-19 infection rates were rising in the UK, but remained lower in much of Europe, according to Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet.

“So we don’t understand why the government will allow individuals to go to a nightclub without a mask or social distance, but will not allow people to travel to European beaches, where infection rates are lower than in the UK,” Mr Lundgren added.

“Yet again, we witness a double standard in which travel is regarded differently than domestic commerce.”

Because the change coincides with the end of the necessity to quarantine fully-vaccinated UK citizens and under 18s returning from amber list countries, it will primarily affect young adults.

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade said the action confirmed his conviction that the government’s foreign travel framework “is not working as it was supposed to.”

“While the vaccination campaign has allowed the domestic economy to fully operate, foreign travel between safe nations – with low infection rates and high vaccination rates – is still being portrayed as a severe public health risk.

“Shattering consumer trust by moving countries between levels like this during an already unpredictable booking season is a bad idea. Instead of the current rollercoaster of changes, which has reduced foreign travel to the status of a second-class citizen, it is past time for the government to create a consistent and transparent travel policy.”

The addition of the Balearic Islands to the amber list, according to an ABTA representative, is a step back for the travel sector.

"A good summer season is critical for thousands of travel jobs and businesses, and this underscores the urgent need for specialized financial help for a struggling industry.