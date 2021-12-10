The UK government has being urged to set a date for a public inquiry into Covid.

The UK government is being requested to publish a timetable for a public inquiry into coronavirus that reflects the variety of the UK population.

The TUC and Bereaved Families for Justice, for example, have called for the inquiry’s start date to be announced as soon as possible, preferably by April of next year.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the organisations stated that a date would “assist those who have suffered the most to begin to believe that there will be an explanation coming for that loss.”

“With reports that Downing Street threw a Christmas Party last year while the rest of us followed the rules and did not meet close family and friends, we urgently need to get on with a ‘no holds barred’ public inquiry,” said TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady.

“Our vital workers — teachers, nurses, and delivery drivers – contributed to Britain’s survival throughout the pandemic, but the government failed them.”

“Years of budget cuts have made it more difficult to combat the pandemic. Our hospitals and care homes were understaffed and lacked sufficient personal protective equipment, and the UK’s flawed sick pay system severely hampered public health efforts.

“We owe it to our critical staff and those who perished to look at what went wrong head on.” And to consider how we can be better prepared for future pandemics.

“The government needs to move on with announcing the inquiry’s start date and talking to unions, bereaved families, and other stakeholders as soon as possible.”

“We’ve been demanding for an inquiry to start for over 18 months so that lessons can be learned to preserve the lives of others,” said Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. It’s difficult to express how aggravating it is to be confronted with the Omicron variation and know that lives may be put in danger unnecessarily as a result.

“Everyone agrees that the focus of this investigation should be on learning the lessons that will save as many lives as possible in the future.” That means it must prioritize those who have been most affected, which naturally includes those who.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”