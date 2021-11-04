The UK government has approved an anti-covid tablet that can be used at home.

The government’s drug authority has approved a basic coronavirus treatment that may be taken at home.

Merck’s coronavirus antiviral, the first tablet proved to successfully treat COVID-19, has been awarded conditional approval.

The medication works by preventing the virus from replicating.

This stops it from growing, decreasing the severity of the disease by keeping viral levels low in the body.

Lagevrio is most effective in the early stages of infection, according to clinical trial data, thus the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommends using it as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of symptom onset.

The pill is not meant to be used as a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for COVID-19,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“This will be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and immunocompromised patients, who will soon be able to benefit from this groundbreaking treatment.”

“The UK is leading the way in research, development, and deployment of the most innovative, cutting-edge therapies, and I owe this victory to the MHRA and MSD specialist teams, as well as the Antivirals Taskforce, which procured the medication.”

“We’re working quickly across the government and with the NHS to lay out measures to provide molnupiravir to patients as soon as possible through a national study.”

This antiviral will be a great addition to our COVID-19 arsenal, but it’s also critical that everyone gets their life-saving COVID-19 vaccine – especially those who are eligible for a booster – so that as many people as possible are protected in the coming months.”

In due course, the government and the NHS will confirm how this COVID-19 medicine will be administered to patients.