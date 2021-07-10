The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for vacations in Italy, Spain, Dubai, and France.

From July 19, children and adults who have been properly vaccinated against coronavirus will not be required to quarantine when returning to England from countries on the amber list.

After Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the plans to MPs on Thursday, airlines hailed it as a great move toward expanding foreign vacation options.

Holidaymakers from the United Kingdom who have got two NHS vaccinations will no longer be needed to self-isolate for 10 days when returning to England from places on the amber list.

Mr Shapps added that children under the age of 18 will be excluded from the need, and that the advice not to travel to countries on the amber list will be lifted by July 19, when the majority of restrictions in England are likely to be eased.

People returning from other destinations, including as France, Spain, and Portugal, will still be needed to do a Covid-19 test three days prior to returning, according to him.

They will also be required to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but the day eight test will be waived.

Italy is on the amber list.

From June 21 to July 31, visitors visiting Italy who have spent the previous 14 days in the UK must submit a negative molecular or antigen test taken within 48 hours of their arrival and complete a digital localisation form.

They must also self-isolate for five days, after which they must test negative for COVID-19 using a fast antigenic or molecular swab test.

Spain is on the amber/green list.

From July 2, all visitors to Spain from the United Kingdom must provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the time of entry.

The amber list includes mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

The green list includes the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca).

Dubai (UAE) is on the blacklist.

Based on the current evaluation of COVID-19 threats, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the United Arab Emirates.

