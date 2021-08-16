The UK Defense Secretary fights back tears as he expresses regret that not all Afghan allies will be evacuated.

The UK defense secretary fought back tears as he expressed his “regret” that not all of the UK’s Afghan allies will be removed from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace appeared on LBC Radio via webcam on Monday. According to the Associated Press, Obama approved sending 600 British troops to assist with the evacuation of roughly 4,000 British citizens and Afghan allies who had assisted over the past 20 years.

“It’s a profound part of my regret that some individuals won’t be able to return,” Wallace added, his voice cracking. “Some people will not be able to return, and we will have to do our best to process them in foreign countries.”

Wallace responded, “Because I’m a soldier,” when asked why he took the incident so personally.

“Because it’s tragic, and the West has done what it’s done, and we have to do everything we can to get people out and honor our commitments, and 20 years of sacrifice — that’s what it is.”

Wallace, who served as a captain in the Scots Guard before entering politics in the late 1990s, has expressed remorse in recent days over the Taliban terrorists’ abrupt seizing of Afghanistan. He has expressed concern over the return of al-Qaida and the resulting instability in Afghanistan, and he has condemned the deal reached by then-US President Donald Trump with the Taliban in February 2020, which curtailed direct military action against the rebels.

Wallace did, however, give a look into the burden he has been under during his morning media round on Monday.

On Sunday night, the first flight of British citizens and embassy personnel arrived at RAF Brize Norton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of London.

Wallace’s article does not overtly criticize US President Joe Biden’s choice to announce the departure of all US soldiers from Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.