The UK could be pounded by snow on this date, according to the Met Office, which has issued a ‘wintry conditions’ warning.

The Met Office has issued a warning that “wintry weather” are on their way to the UK.

Liverpool has had a pleasant start to November, with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius this week.

However, in its long-range prognosis, the forecasting service predicts that cold temperatures are on the way.

“A relatively cold start to the period will likely be followed by a temporary recovery in temperatures, before a further likely move down later in the month,” the forecast predicted for Nov 14-23.

“Later in the month, there will be a greater likelihood of snowy conditions, primarily over higher ground in the north, but with a modest risk at lower levels,” says the forecaster.

The warning comes as Netweather maps indicate the likelihood of snow in the United Kingdom increasing next week.

Snow is expected to fall heavily in Scotland on November 17, with the possibility of spreading to the rest of the UK on November 20.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, the UK will be hammered by wet and windy weather in the second half of the month.

“Towards the end of November and into early December, there are signs of an increasing possibility of north to northwesterly winds,” the prediction for November 24 – December 8 said.

“This suggests that general temperatures will be around or slightly below average, however some milder spells are possible.”

“In such patterns, the most unsettled, wetter, and windier circumstances are frequently seen throughout northern locations, while the most calm, driest, and brightest conditions are predominantly towards the south,” according to the forecast.

“There’s a little higher-than-normal risk of wintry weather, particularly in the north.”