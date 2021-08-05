The Uber driver was able to ‘control’ the windows and turn a 12-minute trip into a one-hour excursion.

Three adolescent females were taken on an hour-long Uber ride that included traveling through the tunnel as they attempted to get from the city center to Bootle.

Sophie Frankpitt, 19, and her pals Madeleine and Poppy were coming from Somerset and had booked an airbnb for many days.

They hired an Uber to their Airbnb near Derby Road in the Kirkdale neighborhood after they arrived off the coach in Liverpool city centre last week Saturday.

Sophie’s app billed her a fare of £9 for a ride that should have taken no more than 12 minutes.

The girls were instead taken on a one-hour excursion through the Mersey tunnels to Wirral, which they described as “extremely terrifying.”

“We believed the driver would be good because he had five ratings on Uber,” Sophie explained. The travel should have taken 12 minutes if it had been a straight line.

“However, it only lasted about an hour, and he drove us over to Wirral, charging us for the toll.”

“We felt quite intimidated, and we had no idea what to do,” she continued.

One of the girls attempted to lower the window to obtain some fresh air, but the driver allegedly took control of the window and raised it again.

“This just contributed to the scary tone of the trip; we felt powerless and very uncomfortable,” Sophie continued.

The quick-thinking girls in the rear of the car, who had been messaging each other, began talking loudly about how they would be meeting one of their fathers and partners.

This appeared to alarm the driver, who turned around and eventually delivered them to their destination – but at a £40 cost.

“We are three young ladies who felt intimidated and frightened, and we would hate for other young women to have to go through the same thing – especially if they were alone,” Sophie stated.

Sophie and her mother Catherine complained to Uber several times and requested a refund for the journey, but were told on multiple occasions that the case was closed and that no refund would be given.

