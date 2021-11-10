The ‘two goal lead’ rule has harmed Liverpool’s title aspirations.

Over the next two weeks, Jurgen Klopp will have plenty to think about as he plots how his Liverpool side can recover from their 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

It’s unavoidable for all clubs to lose points, and with 27 games remaining, it’s hard to predict what number will be required to win the championship.

However, with league leaders Chelsea on set to finish with 89 points, the Reds can only afford to lose another 13 points to reach the 90-point level.

With such a small margin, Klopp will be concerned that what was once his team’s greatest strength has crumbled in the previous seven weeks.

While Liverpool’s defensive record could be better, just two teams in the division have conceded fewer goals so far this season, and no team has scored more.

Indeed, in the Premier League era, the Reds have never scored 31 goals in their first 11 games.

However, the problem isn’t so much with the number of goals Liverpool has conceded this season, but rather with the fact that they have come in doubles (or worse) in individual matches.

The Reds have not had more clean sheets at this stage of the season since the summer of 1992, but they have conceded fewer goals 10 times.

As a result of this disparity, they are losing points in games where their attacking prowess would have previously resulted in a win.

Klopp’s side faced West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in April 2018, just three days before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Roma.

The Reds were still managed to gain a 2-0 lead despite certain players being rested, but two late goals by the Baggies meant they had to settle for a point.

The result, while disappointing, was not disastrous because Liverpool was just vying for a top four berth rather than the title.

And, while no one knew it at the time, the match marked the start of an unbelievable run of a particular kind of form.

