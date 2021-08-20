The twisted alter ego of the ‘dangerous’ paedophile, dubbed ‘Alex,’ allegedly downloaded child abuse photographs.

Alex is one of five personalities that, according to the 27-year-old, have taken over his life. “Alex was only there for himself,” he claims. I’ve tried so many times to get rid of him.”

Prescott was sentenced to prison today after Liverpool Crown Court heard that he not only downloaded but also shared around 2,000 films and photos.

Merseyside Police raided Prescott’s St Helens house in June of last year, taking laptops and mobile phones, according to prosecutor Chris Taylor.

There were 1,829 indecent movies and photos collected in all.

The haul included 240 Category A files, which are the most serious and show child rape. One of them was a picture of a newborn infant.

There were 259 Category B photos of five to seven-year-old boys and 1,330 Category C files of three to five-year-old males.

Police discovered the social media app Whisper on a Samsung phone, which Prescott had used to share roughly two dozen Category C photos.

Officers raided his Cotham Street house again on April 15 while he was under investigation for those offenses.

A laptop with 26 Category C photos was confiscated.

He later admitted to four counts of downloading, two counts of having, and one count of disseminating obscene photographs of children after two no comment interviews.

In 2016, the defendant was found guilty of three charges of downloading and one count of having obscene photographs of children.

Then, at the age of 21, he was sentenced to a three-year community order as well as a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

More than 4,000 photos were included in the collection.

At a prior hearing, the defendant claimed that one of his several personalities was responsible for his recent offenses.

Dr. Lucy Bacon, a forensic psychiatrist, had diagnosed Prescott with emotionally unstable personality disorder at that meeting (EUPD).

