The ‘Twinkly’ Chase player has supporters’ hearts racing.

Fans of the ITV show Chase were thrown into a loop tonight when a Chase player appeared on television.

Salesman for automobile insurance Tom spoke with host Bradley Walsh before taking on tonight’s Chaser, The Sinnerman, Paul Sinha.

Tom, a 21-year-old Swansea City supporter, informed Bradley that in his spare time he enjoyed playing 11-a-side and 5-a-side football.

Away from the game Tom stated that he was passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts.

Tom stated that if he won any money, he would use it to put down a deposit on a house because he was presently living with his mother and it was “about time I moved out of there.”

Tom earned a respectable £4,000 in his cash builder and, after discussing with his squad, chose to compete for that amount in the head to head against Paul.

However, Tom’s appearance distracted many viewers, with many going to social media to applaud him.

“Twinkly eyed Tom,” Bev Sykes Bolton said.

“Tom is a bit of an alright isn’t he,” Padraig Pearse said.

“OH HELLO TOM,” Kyle S exclaimed.

“Oh Hello Tom,” Jack Batchelor said.

Tom returned to his team with the £4,000 he’d won, with Bradley dubbing him “the toast of Wales” as he walked back to his fellow candidates.