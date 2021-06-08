The Turkish president has vowed to preserve the waters from an outbreak of’sea snot.’

Turkey’s president has committed to save the Marmara Sea from a “sea snot” outbreak that has marine biologists and environmentalists concerned.

The Marmara, as well as the Black and Aegean Seas, have seen a massive bloom of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of substances secreted by marine organisms.

The sea snot bloom, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was caused by untreated trash poured into the Marmara Sea and climate change.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, borders the sea and is home to 16 million people, factories, and industrial hubs.

In Turkey, the amount of marine mucilage has reached previously unheard-of levels this year.

It appears above the water as a slimy grey layer along Istanbul’s and neighboring provinces’ coasts. Underwater footage revealed smothered coral that was covered with sea snot.

Mr Erdogan stated that he had given the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation instructions to work with appropriate agencies, municipalities, and universities.

He said teams are evaluating waste water and solid waste facilities, as well as other potential pollution sources.

Mr Erdogan stated, “We will save our waters from this mucilage tragedy, starting with the Marmara Sea.” “We must take this step as soon as possible.”

Human waste and industrial pollution, according to marine scientists, are choking Turkey’s waters. Climate change, they claim, is contributing to the problem by raising water temperatures.