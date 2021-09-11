The truth regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool is not told by Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich.

During the international break, Trent Alexander-Arnold was paired with Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson in the England midfield, confirming manager Gareth Southgate’s view that the right-back could play there.

The experiment only lasted 45 minutes in a 4-0 win over Andorra, as Alexander-Arnold was returned to his preferred right-back position for the second half, where he seemed much more at ease.

The 22-year-role old’s at Liverpool has shifted slightly this season, with the 22-year-old frequently spotted coming inside the pitch during attacking phases, which Southgate attempted to imitate.

The issue arose from Southgate’s decision to play Alexander-Arnold in an outright midfield role, which allows him to play box-to-box, which is a departure from his regular role for the Reds.

Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich are frequently cited as role models for those who want Alexander-Arnold to be advanced further, yet their responsibilities were and continue to be distinct.

On the most recent episode of Analysing Anfield, Guy Clarke stated, “Alexander-Arnold was in the midfield role that had the liberty for him to be a box-to-box player.”

“As much as he drifts, he’s more in the process of getting going and attempting to open up the opposition than he is of actually getting going.

“He didn’t get much of a chance to do that.” Many people think of Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich as the poster boys for modern full-backs moving into the midfield.

“They were both midfield pivots and deep ball progressors, which Trent can do as well.

“Making the transition from offensive right-back to box-to-box midfielder is a difficult step, especially on the international stage.”

It’s difficult for any player to enter an international football match and play a completely new position, but Alexander-Arnold appeared to be at ease for the most part.

Because he didn’t come readily to moving forward with play and picking up positions on the edge of the box in the middle of the pitch, he had difficulty.

“From the standpoint of being on the right side of.”

“The summary comes to an end.”