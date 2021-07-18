The truth regarding Alex Oxlade-best Chamberlain’s route into the Liverpool team is revealed through a joke.

Every joke, it is said, contains a grain of truth, and Alex Oxlade-tongue-in-cheek Chamberlain’s admonition to Roberto Firmino this week appears to be no exception.

In response to his brief appearances as a false nine at the end of last season, the Englishman joked on Liverpool’s official website, “Bobby, be careful!”

And, while he doesn’t expect to unseat one of the leading proponents of that role next term, he has every reason to feel it’s his best bet for a spot on the squad.

He scored his only goal of a poor 2020-21 season from that position, coming off the bench to put Burnley to the sword in late May.

Oxlade-frustrations Chamberlain’s last season were undoubtedly uncommon in that they did not stem from the fitness issues that have plagued him at times at Anfield.

By November, the 27-year-old had recovered from a knee injury sustained during preseason, but he only made two starts the rest of the season.

That was mostly due to injuries in defense, which forced Klopp to focus on keeping things firm in the middle of the pitch – not ideal conditions for a goalscoring midfielder.

Unfortunately, with Thiago Alcantara now firmly established and Liverpool on the market for a Gini Wijnaldum replacement, there are no promises that opportunities will be numerous next season.

And it’s for this reason that Oxlade-best Chamberlain’s chance of getting playing time may be at the false nine position.

Despite his talent, Firmino has appeared jaded and in desperate need of a serious competitor to his position in recent seasons.

Last year, Jota was employed there on occasion, but he exhibited difficulties in terms of closing off passing lanes and holding possession, albeit posing a stronger threat from behind.

Perhaps this is because, as Oxlade-Chamberlain points out, a No.9 in current Liverpool squad is more of a midfielder’s position than a forward’s job.

“The way that part is performed, it’s almost like a No.10, attacking-midfield role since you drop very deep, so I find it quite comfortable in that sense,” he remarked.

“I have a feeling.”

