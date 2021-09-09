The truth behind Liverpool and Barcelona stipulations and Philippe Coutinho’s transfer money

According to rumours in Spain, Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool forward, could be given another chance to shine at Barcelona.

The Reds, on the other hand, will not receive any further compensation for the Brazilian, given the whole fee has already been paid.

According to rumors in Spain, Liverpool would get an additional £17 million if the 29-year-old played 100 games for the Catalan giants, but club officials have long maintained that the Reds were fully compensated for a player they sold in January 2018.

Indeed, The Washington Newsday revealed in August of last year that a final payment of £4.4 million remained unpaid from a deal worth an initial £106 million plus an additional £36 million in add-ons.

Coutinho was to be greeted with it when he played his 90th game for Barcelona, which he achieved after 14 games last season.

The deal between Liverpool and Barcelona also featured a condition imposed by sporting director Michael Edwards that barred Barcelona from signing any further players until 2020.

Liverpool were paid £4.4 million (€5 million) for every 15 appearances he made with Barcelona, up to his 90th appearance.

Another provision saw the Reds receive a £4.4 million payout if Barcelona reached for the Champions League quarter-finals, bringing their total earnings to over £9 million until 2020.

Barcelona owing money to a third party looks to be one source of misunderstanding over the fee Liverpool got for Coutinho.

Football finance specialist Kieran Maguire, a senior lecturer at the University of Liverpool, noted, “It is pretty normal to have these things done in business.”

“Barcelona officially owes the money to Liverpool, which is why it shows up in the books, but the money is paid, and Liverpool then sends it to the third party who has purchased the debt.

“Liverpool has got all of the money owing to them for Coutinho, but Barcelona has not.”

The idea that Liverpool has earned almost £138 million – the largest transfer fee ever paid by an English club – for a player who has struggled to establish a place in the team for nearly four years is remarkable. “The summary has come to an end.”