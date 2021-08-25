The truth behind a widespread speeding myth has been revealed by police.

Police have revealed the truth about how far drivers may go over the speed limit without receiving a speeding ticket.

According to Birmingham Live, speed cameras were established in 1991 to guarantee that vehicles stayed within the legal driving limit to protect people’s safety. However, it’s a frequent misconception among drivers that they may travel up to 10% over the limit without receiving a fine.

Confused.com contacted 45 police departments to see if this is accurate, and inquired if their speed cameras activate when a car exceeds the speed limit.

Merseyside Police was one of the 33 agencies that answered, and they indicated that drivers had a 10% leeway, which meant they could go up to 2mph over the speed limit.

All of these exceptions are at the police’s discretion, and they can consider other criteria when deciding whether or not to issue a punishment for violating the speed limit.

The purpose of introducing a tolerance is to encourage drivers to focus their eyes on the road and not worry over what speed is currently displayed on their speedometers.

According to the government, the current minimum speeding fine is £100 plus three penalty points. If you accumulate 12 or more penalty points in three years, you risk being disqualified.

The complete list of the 33 police departments that responded may be found here. 10 percent + 2 mph in Avon and Somerset Bedfordshire – Won’t say what the threshold is. Cambridgeshire – Won’t say what the threshold is. 10 percent + 2 mph in Cheshire 10 percent + 2 mph in Cleveland Derbyshire – 10% chance of rain + 2 mph 10 percent + 2 mph in Devon and Cornwall 10 percent + 2 mph in Durham Don’t use a conventional threshold in Essex. Greater Manchester – Won’t say what the threshold is. 10 percent + 2 mph in Gwent 10 percent + 2 mph in Hampshire Hertfordshire – Won’t say what the threshold is. 10 percent + 2 mph in Kent 10 percent + 3 mph in Lancashire 10 percent + 2 mph in Leicestershire Merseyside – 10% chance of rain + 2 mph 10 percent + 3 mph (Metropolitan Police/TfL) 10 percent + 2 mph in Norfolk 10 percent + 2 mph in North Wales Northumbria – 10% chance of rain with a wind speed of 2 mph Nottinghamshire – I’m not sure if there is a threshold. 10 percent + 2 mph in Northern Ireland Scotland – Unsure if a threshold exists. 10 percent + 2 mph in South Wales 10 percent + 2 mph in South Yorkshire Staffordshire – Wouldn’t reveal Suffolk’s threshold. “The summary has come to an end.”