The truth about Liverpool’s AFCON campaign and how many games Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will miss

The early signs seemed to be in Liverpool’s favor.

The Reds begin the 2018 Premier League season with a match against newly promoted Norwich City.

Fans only need to think back just over two years to when a 99-point, Premier League-winning season began on a warm Friday night in similar conditions.

That night, a 4-1 triumph for the newly crowned European Champions was enough to kick-start a legendary season at Anfield, ending a 30-year wait for the club’s 19th league title.

This time, though, one of the campaign’s longest and most difficult trips, across the country to Carrow Road, will take place in early August.

That should at least allay fears of a repetition of Liverpool’s last visit to the Canaries, when their flight back from Norfolk was forced to land due to severe winds.

On August 14, unlike the mid-February trip in 2020, Liverpool – and any fans who are allowed to undertake the 500-mile round trip – will have no encounters with Storm Dennis.

However, others have predicted turmoil as far as title ambitions are concerned a few months down the road.

Liverpool will be competing in the African Cup of Nations later this year.

It’s a competition that Klopp has never been really excited about, despite his acceptance and admiration for his players’ participation.

In 2017, he added, “We have a lot of respect for what they’re doing there.” “However, being in the middle of our season isn’t ideal.”

Klopp will almost probably be willing on the opposition when AFCON 2022 kicks off during a vital phase of the English football calendar, similar to his recent statement that he will not grieve the early withdrawal of some of his leading talents at this summer’s Euros.

The summary has come to an end.