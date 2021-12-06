The truth about Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp was revealed in Roberto Firmino’s tunnel reaction to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s ‘angry’ spat.

If there’s one thing this Liverpool squad is known for, it’s their camaraderie, togetherness, and team spirit.

There have been innumerable examples of it both on and off the field, and it is one of the features of Liverpool’s ascension to the top of the European and domestic game under Jurgen Klopp that Liverpudlians have appreciated the most.

Operating at such a high level of pressure, there are bound to be stressors and tensions that must be addressed, particularly with strong characters and personalities who are extremely determined and motivated to succeed.

The coaching staff and the players clearly have high expectations of themselves and each other, thus high standards must be met and maintained.

That’s the way it has to be; otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to function at the same level.

There will always be instances when this bubbles over and leads to disagreement and conflict, as is the case in pretty much any workplace, and many have commented on how the Liverpool squad’s lack of’super egos’ means that everyone is usually on the same page.

However, there was one episode early in Klopp’s tenure that provided an intriguing glimpse into the dynamics of the Liverpool group and how they are governed.

The Reds traveled to Turf Moor to face Burnley in only their fourth Premier League match of the season in August of this year.

In truth, it was one of Liverpool’s more comfortable victories of the season, with two goals in four minutes shortly after the hour mark, the first an own goal from Chris Wood, who deflected a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into his own net, followed shortly after by a calm Sadio Mane slot after fine set-up play by Roberto Firmino, putting Klopp’s men firmly in command.

The home side’s expected second-half onslaught never materialised, and when Firmino scored from the edge of the box with ten minutes remaining, it looked like the final act in a textbook away. “The summary has come to an end.”