The truth about Everton’s Romelu Lukaku comparisons and Dominic Calvert-meteoric Lewin’s rise.

If Dominic Calvert-Lewin is selected to face Brighton on Saturday, he will make his 150th Premier League appearance for Everton.

The striker has played and scored against Southampton and Leeds, but was held out of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Huddersfield due to a toe injury.

While the weekend journey to the south coast could see him play a historic game, there are still some critics about last season’s leading scorer.

While the Goodison Park faithful believe that the 24-year-old has made significant progress since joining the Blues in 2016, some doubt if he is or can be a top Premier League striker.

Mo Besic discusses Everton coaches, frightening opponents, and his message to fans.

Calvert-Lewin scores goals, leads the line, and has even started taking penalties, but where does he fit in amid Everton’s long list of Premier League center-forwards?

The Washington Newsday has done a thorough dive into the data to find out just how excellent Calvert-Lewin is compared to the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson, Kevin Campbell, and Yakubu, and the results make for interesting reading…

*Since the Premier League’s debut in 1992, appearances, goals, and cards have been tracked. However, larger teamplay numbers such as “aerial duels won” and “pass completion” percentages have only been calculated since the 2006/07 season, and the vast majority of the players in the standings have made more than 50 appearances for Everton.

Goals are how strikers are rated, and Calvert-Lewin understands where the net is.

Last season, the attacker scored 16 Premier League goals, making him Everton’s fourth most potent attacker since 1992, with 42 goals.

Calvert-Lewin has already outscored Tony Cottee, Yakubu, and Wayne Rooney in the royal blue shirt in his sixth season with the Toffees.

DCL is anticipated to surpass Campbell’s 45 goals this season, and if he manages to score his first 20 goals in a league season, the current number nine would conclude the season with the same total as his mentor Big Dunc. “The summary has come to an end.”