The truth about Cristiano Ronaldo is revealed by Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

In the world of football, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are legends.

The duo is well-known around the world for their athletic accomplishments and contributions on the field, having competed at the highest level for the majority of their careers.

At the age of 29, the former has 148 league goals under his belt, while the latter, at the age of 36, has an outstanding total of 428 league goals under his belt.

Their offensive contributions are largely unrivaled, and they will face off at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in a high-profile Premier League match.

Salah and Ronaldo both have the ability to win a game with a single moment of brilliance, but there is one factor that puts them on opposing ends of the scale.

Salah has developed into the ultimate wide forward under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage. Even when it comes to his defensive effort, he checks all the boxes.

Only Neal Maupay of Brighton has shown more pressures in the last third this season than Salah’s 68, and the story was identical last year.

Salah finished second in England’s premier flight in 2020/21, with 343 pressures, trailing only Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Salah averaged 10 pressures per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season, and he’s averaging 8.5 this season.

When Ronaldo isn’t in possession of the ball, however, he behaves differently.

During his time on the pitch this season, the Portuguese attacker has only had six final third pressures, averaging 1.4 per 90 minutes.

Even though each of those players is classified as a midfielder or defender, his 1.4 final third pressures per 90 is lower than the averages of Ricardo Pereira, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Nelson Semedo, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, to mention a few.

Ronaldo is known for scoring goals, yet he appears to be afforded a luxury status when his team is defending due to his status in the game, his age, and United’s stylistic approach.

The legend of the Red Devils must be carried by his teammates. “The summary has come to an end.”