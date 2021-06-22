The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit against the city of New York for canceling a golf course lease.

The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against New York City on Monday, alleging that the city’s cancellation of its contract to operate a golf course in the Bronx earlier this year was politically motivated and should be reversed.

The lawsuit, filed in state court, claims that nothing in the 566-page contract gives New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the authority to terminate the agreement after Trump supporters stormed the White House earlier this year.

The corporation is demanding that the city either allow them to continue operating the course, which has spectacular vistas of Manhattan’s skyline, or pay millions of dollars to buy them out.

According to numerous lawyers who read the contract and specialists familiar with the business practices of the litigious former US president, the lawsuit is the first shot in what is expected to be a long and costly battle between the city and the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization issued a statement saying, “Mayor de Blasio’s activities are completely political, have no legal substance, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to further his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.”

Mr Trump was clearly in violation of the contract terms, according to the city, which said it will “vigorously defend” its decision.

Mr. de Blasio blamed Mr. Trump’s “criminal activity” in inciting Capitol riots when he announced he was throwing him off the course in January, claiming he could fire him “for reason” and not pay him a dollar.

Following the violence on January 6, the termination was part of a backlash against Mr Trump. Insurers, banks, and brokers have also refused to do business with the former president’s organization in the future.

The city also referenced the PGA of America’s decision to cancel a tournament scheduled to take place at one of Mr Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey.

Mr Trump can no longer argue that he can lure prestigious tournaments to the Bronx course, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, as required by the contract, according to the city.

