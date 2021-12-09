The Trump Organization Brands the Attorney General’s Request for Ex-Potus’ Deposition as ‘Another Political Witch-Hunt.’

According to The Washington Post, New York State Attorney General Letitia James expects to seek a deposition from former President Donald Trump as early as next year as part of the state’s investigation into possible fraud within the Trump Organization.

According to The Washington Post, the call for a deposition from the former president comes as the state continues to investigate whether the corporation committed financial fraud when presenting values of its numerous assets. This probe has previously focused on whether valuations were overstated when the company was seeking capital and deflated when paying taxes, according to James.

When the Washington Newsday approached James’ office to confirm the report’s truthfulness, a representative said they were “not commenting on the topic” and couldn’t confirm or refute it. The Trump Organization responded to The Washington Newsday’s request with a statement that echoed The Washington Post’s: A spokesman added, “This is another another political witch hunt.” “Children are being shot in Times Square, arsonists are setting Christmas decorations on fire, and homelessness is at an all-time high, but the New York AG’s whole emphasis is on investigating Trump, all for her personal political ambitions as she seeks to run for Governor. This political persecution is unconstitutional, unethical, and a disgrace to our great nation and legal system.” James, who oversaw the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment leveled against former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, declared her intention to run for governor in late October, putting her in a contest with current Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over after Cuomo resigned. James, on the other hand, confirmed her withdrawal from the race on Thursday.

“I’ve come to the decision that I’ll have to keep working as Attorney General. I plan to complete a number of critical investigations and cases that are now underway. I’m running for re-election to do the job that the people of New York elected me to do “In a message on Twitter, James added.

The Trump Organization was contacted by Washington Newsday for explanation on their assertion that James was conducting her probe for political reasons, but they did not respond. This is a condensed version of the information.