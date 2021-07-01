The Trump Organization and its top financial officer have entered a not guilty plea to tax charges.

A two-year investigation into former President Donald Trump’s firm resulted in the Trump Organization and its long-time finance manager pleading not guilty to tax charges.

It is the first criminal case that the investigation of the New York authorities has resulted in. According to the indictment, Allen Weisselberg and the corporation defrauded the state and city of taxes from 2005 until this year by colluding to pay senior executives off the books, which was filed on Wednesday and unveiled on Thursday.

Prosecutor Carey Dunne outlined a 15-year scheme that was “sweeping and brazen” and “orchestrated by the most senior officials,” including chief financial officer Weisselberg.

Mr Trump was not charged at this point in the inquiry, which was led by Democratic New York district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and Attorney General Letitia James, and Mr Dunne said that politics had no bearing on the decision to press charges.

Weisselberg, 73, was photographed entering a building that houses the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the criminal courts. His hands were shackled behind his back as he was taken into court.

Before his appearance, his lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos, said in a statement that the executive would “defend these claims in court.”

Weisselberg, who has served as a lieutenant to generations of Trumps, has intimate knowledge of the former president’s commercial activities, and the case might provide prosecutors with leverage to compel him to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into other elements of the company’s operations.

So far, there’s no indication that the guy described by Ivanka Trump as a “fiercely loyal” deputy who has “stood alongside my father and our family” for decades will suddenly turn against them.

The Trump Organization defended Weisselberg in a statement on Thursday, saying the 48-year-old was being used as a “pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to destroy the former president” by Mr Vance’s office.

“This is not justice; this is politics,” the Trump Organization claimed, claiming that neither the IRS nor any other district attorney would consider filing such charges over employee benefits.

