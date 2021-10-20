The Trump Golf Club is being investigated for allegedly deceiving officials in order to obtain a tax break.

According to the New York Times, former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Westchester, New York, is under criminal investigation for allegedly lying to officials in order to secure a tax break.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from the Trump National Golf Club and the town of Ossining, which manages the club taxes, according to the New York Times. The newspaper reported on “people with knowledge of the matter,” but did not say why they were anonymous.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah is leading the inquiry, which appears to be looking into whether Trump’s corporation gave incorrect appraisals on the golf club in order to pay less in taxes.

In a statement, the Trump Organization, the former president’s larger real estate firm, blasted the investigation as a political stunt. According to the Associated Press, it reached an agreement with the municipality in June that was accepted by a county judge following a long battle to cut taxes.

The Trump Organization issued a statement saying, “Any insinuation that anything was inappropriate is absolutely incorrect and highly irresponsible.” “The witch hunt is still going on.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The district attorney’s office has not charged anyone at the corporation with any misconduct, and it is unclear whether the investigation will result in any charges. The office’s spokesperson, Jess Vecchiarelli, wouldn’t confirm the investigation to the Associated Press, saying only, “We have no comment.” The investigation adds to the former president’s and his company’s legal woes. The corporation and its longtime financial manager were charged in July by the Manhattan district attorney with allegedly failing to pay taxes on employee perks such as cars and apartments. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s finance chief, has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s inquiry, the New York state attorney general’s office has opened its own investigation into Trump’s finances. That civil inquiry is looking at whether the Trump Organization lied to tax officials about the value of another of the company’s Westchester County properties, the Seven Springs estate, which includes a Georgian-style mansion nestled within 213 acres of picturesque countryside.

