The Trump campaign paid more than $4.3 million to the organizers of the Jan. 6 event.

According to OpenSecrets, former President Donald Trump’s campaign paid over $4.3 million to organizers of the January 6 “Save America” event staged prior to the insurgency at the US Capitol. The degree of the campaign’s engagement is still unknown.

The United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol sent requests for information about the insurgency to 15 social media companies, the National Archives and Records Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice last week.

According to OpenSecrets, the committee mentioned a number of GOP-affiliated individuals in the requests who demonstrated ties to the Capitol Riot.

Caroline Wren, who received “at least” $170,000 as Trump’s national finance consultant, was identified as a “VIP Advisor” on the National Park Service’s permit for the January 6 event.

Megan Powers, the Trump campaign’s director of operations, earned about $300,000 as one of the other rally managers named on the permit but not included in the House request. According to OpenSecrets, Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC paid her over $20,000 for “recount administrative consulting” throughout the campaign.

According to OpenSecrets, the committee requested documents from Gina Loudon, the co-chair of the Women for Trump movement, who spoke at the rally.

Amy Kremer, who co-founded Women for America First, a nonprofit pro-Trump group that submitted the rally’s permit data to the National Park Service, was also sought by the committee.

Dustin Stockton, who was a co-organizer of the demonstration and worked as a spokesman for WeBuildTheWall, a southern border fence fundraising charity, was also asked for records by the committee. When former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three people connected to the group were charged with fraud for allegedly planning to use money from the nonprofit to cover personal costs, he served as the organization’s spokesperson.

According to the permit, all of these people were involved in the “Save America” protest that took place before the Capitol attack, with the remaining monies going to other political fundraising groups involved in the incident. It’s unclear how much of a direct role the campaign played in the campaign’s efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.