The Trump administration’s bump stock ban, enacted in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, has been upheld by the courts.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a Trump administration ban on “bump stocks” enacted in response to the horrific massacre in Las Vegas in 2017.

In a decision released Tuesday, the court of appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s decision in a lawsuit challenging the prohibition.

According to CBS News, a sniper used a bump stock, a device that can be attached to semiautomatic weapons to allow them to fire several rounds with a single trigger stroke, to murder 60 concertgoers and hurt hundreds more in the bloodiest mass shooting in modern US history.

Bump stocks were banned under the Trump administration by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which classed the devices as “machine guns,” which are forbidden under the National Firearms Act.

According to the ATF, bump stocks use the recoil energy of a semiautomatic handgun to allow a trigger to “reset and continue firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter.” According to court records, firearms that shoot constantly with “a single function of the trigger” are unlawful under the National Firearms Act.

According to The Associated Press, anyone in possession of a bump stock can be prosecuted with a federal felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Another appeal to the restriction was recently heard in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, where judges were split 8-8 on the issue. A challenge to the restriction has been filed in the United States Supreme Court, following a failed attempt to overturn it in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. Next year, the Supreme Court may decide whether to hear arguments on the prohibition.

Opponents of the ATF rule claim that when a bump stock is utilized, the trigger fires many times. Judge Stephen Higginson, writing for the three 5th Circuit judges who ruled on Tuesday, disagreed and cited a lower court decision from a case before the 10th Circuit.

“There is no reason why ‘Congress would have honed in on the mechanistic movement of the trigger in endeavoring to control automatic weapons,’ as one district court has remarked, given that the ‘evil intended to be captured by this description was the potential to significantly. This is a condensed version of the information.