The true tale behind the human remains discovered at the home of a neighborhood hero has been confirmed by his family.

According to the previous owner’s family, the human bones discovered in an unoccupied Liverpool property were a medical specimen from the erstwhile Liverpool Institute school.

The remains, which are thought to be a human foetus, were discovered in a jar at Leonard Cruickshank’s former home in Toxteth.

The discovery by contractors spurred a massive police hunt, which included sniffing dogs, but Mr Cruickshank’s family has explained why the bones were there in the first place.

Before it closed in 1985, the 76-year-old, known as Leni, was a governor at the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys.

His family claims he saved the specimen from being “thrown in the rubbish” decades ago and took it to his Wordsworth Street house.

The human remains, according to Leni’s daughter Rachel Cruickshank, who now lives in Wirral, were a foetus that had been donated to science.

She claimed the remains had previously been on exhibit at the school’s science department.

“All the stuff had come from the science department at the Liverpool Institute,” the 56-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“When the science department was shut down, they were going to throw everything away.

“However, my father also worked at L8 Liverpool City Garden Farm, where he had aspirations to establish an education center.

“He hoped it might come in handy one day, but it never did because the farm was closed, so the items were just in his house.”

Louie Davies, Leni’s grandson, said his grandfather is a “highly respected” guy in Toxteth who has received honors for his community service.

On his return to Goodison Park after getting unwell, he was included in the match day programme for his efforts to the community.

“He has met the Queen, has an OBE, and has won all kinds of community awards,” the 26-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“He is a well-liked individual who wished to establish an educational center in the area.”

“This goes back over 30 years, when he was a governor at Liverpool Institute before it was closed down,” he added.

“He had a farm in the city and wanted to start one.”

