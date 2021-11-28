The true story of the iconic Liverpool graffiti landmark that was destroyed by the pandemic.

The faded white text on a bridge atop the M57 was among the region’s most-loved graffiti for more than 30 years.

Many may remember reading “The Pies” printed on the well-known motorway bridge, which became a crucial landmark for cars traveling home from outside the area, in many forms over the years.

In relation to the Liverpool band The Pies, their name has been daubed in feet-high white paint at unexpected sites throughout Merseyside, including the M6, the M62, and the Mersey Tunnel ventilation shaft.

However, once the historic monument was defiled last year, many people were upset.

We’ll take a look at the history of graffiti and how it first appeared in this article.

The Pies are a Liverpool band that has managed to become a worldwide sensation despite no one knowing much about them.

The original Pies, who formed in the late 1980s and were regulars on the Liverpool music scene, disbanded in 1993 after an ill-fated US tour.

The original graffiti, however, was written on a bridge over the M57 when the band “got caught” on the bridge and “didn’t know what else to do,” according to the band.

Ashley Martin, a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, forged a new line-up around 2000 and later performed on the roof of Walton prison.

“The M57 is the famous one, ‘The Pies The Pies’ was simply because we got trapped on the bridge and didn’t know what to do, so we wrote The Pies again,” he told the BBC in 2016.

“Alexei Sayle used to suggest the council would paint over it because it had been there for almost two decades.”

Motorway graffiti icons The Pies announced in 2016 that they were back and ready to produce a debut album, 30 years after their moniker first appeared on motorway bridges across the North West.

M57 (The Pies The Pies) was Gomez’s B-side, and Alexei Sayle wrote his novel Overtaken about them. The band talked about how important the monument was to them.

