The Tributes page honors your cherished pets who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

If you’ve ever lost a dog, you understand the anguish and loss that comes with a quieter home and an empty dog bed.

The TeamDogs community is honouring the lovely and adored canines who have passed away but are not forgotten on our sister site.

Their Memorials page features honors to the best friends we’ve known and loved over the years. It celebrates the highs and lows of owning a dog, which is a wonderful blessing.

We can’t promise you won’t cry while reading this; these eulogies will undoubtedly tug at your heartstrings, but if you can identify to the sadness of losing a family member, they will bring you solace and peace:

Charlie

Cockapoo Charlie died just a few weeks ago, after succumbing to a sudden and fatal tumor. He was only 11 years old at the time.

Charlie, according to owner Annie, was “the most cleverest gorgeous companion” who was “taken way too soon.”

“You will never be forgotten, Charlie, and we will always love you. Annie said, “Until we meet again.”

Jack

Julie just lost her dear old boy Jack after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Julie remarked, “He was one of the family, and we loved him so much that he will always be with us.”

Pebbles

Before passing away in July, Pebbles had spent 16 wonderful years with her owner Shirley Riella.

Shirley remarked, “What a blow we set ourselves up for.” “I adore you, my precious girl, and my heart still aches for you. You gave us so much delight by living your best life.”

Frank

Frank was a “genuine little character, so affectionate, with his amusing ways,” according to the author.

After Frank acquired degenerative myelopathy, owner Sharon Brison said it was “very sad to have to watch our charming little man, with this awful sickness.”

“He is gone from my side, but he will always be in my heart,” says the mother of a six-year-old boy who was taken far too soon.

“Run free, our lovely boy.”

Charlie

Last year, Charlie, like many other families, helped his family get through some difficult circumstances.

"Charlie was there through every lockdown and curveball 2020 threw at him, and he was as delighted as ever. We are very grateful that we were able to spend his final year with him at home."