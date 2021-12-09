The Tribunal finds that China committed genocide against the Uyghurs “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

On Thursday, the Uyghur Tribunal convicted China guilty of genocide against the Uyghur people, based on evidence from released Chinese official documents and witnesses.

President Xi Jinping was directly linked to the estimated 1 million individuals incarcerated in reeducation camps and forced labor systems in Xinjiang in recent years, according to leaked Chinese government documents given by Adrian Zenz, a professor who specialized in the subject.

The records also revealed that China is forcing many people, especially Uyghurs, into forced sterilization and birth control programs in order to control and limit their population, as well as numerous incidences of rape and abuse in detention institutions.

After seeing the stolen documents and hearing from several witnesses, the Uyghur Tribunal ruled that China committed genocide and crimes against humanity “without a shadow of a doubt.”

China’s activities against Uyghurs have been considered genocide and crimes against humanity by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The Uyghur Tribunal is a non-governmental organization made up of businesses, attorneys, and academics that was unofficially assembled by a British barrister. The tribunal’s hearings were the latest attempt by the Uyghur, Muslim, and Turkish minorities to demonstrate China’s maltreatment of them.

The Uyghur Tribunal is not backed by a government or sanction, but organizers hope that by raising awareness about the concerns and exposing the evidence against China, those with the power to help the Uyghurs and punish China would do so.

Requests for comment to the Chinese Embassy in London were not immediately returned. “The so-called forced labor and genocide in Xinjiang are utterly nasty lies,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Thursday. Wang was responding to a question on a law enacted by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday that prohibits imports from Xinjiang due to worries about forced labor.

“The tribunal is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the People’s Republic of China has committed genocide by imposing measures to prevent births intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as such,” said Nice, a senior lawyer who previously led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and has worked on the case. This is a condensed version of the information.