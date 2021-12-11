The trial testimony of Ghislaine Maxwell paints a bleak picture of grooming behavior.

Experts believe the four women’s statements in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial paint a damning picture of the British socialite’s alleged grooming practices.

After a fourth and final accuser, Annie Farmer, took the testimony in the case against Maxwell, who is suspected of recruiting and grooming minor females for the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors rested their case on Friday.

Three other women had previously testified against Maxwell, 59, an Epstein longtime friend charged with six counts of sex trafficking.

The first accuser, who went by the name Jane, finished the first week of the trial, while the second lady, who went by the name Kate, entered the stand on Monday. On Tuesday, jurors heard from Maxwell’s third accuser, Carolyn, who testified under her first name.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and pled not guilty to all charges in the case.

Experts say the four testifying victims present a consistent account of grooming conduct, which will lend credence to their accusations, as Maxwell prepares to mount a defense in the trial, which is expected to resume on Dec. 16.

Jill Huntley Taylor, CEO of Taylor Trial Consulting, told The Washington Newsday, “Jurors generally have a where there is smoke, there is fire attitude on sexual misconduct charges.”

Jane is the first victim.

Jane, from Florida, was the first victim to testify, saying that the abuse she endured over repeated interactions with Epstein, beginning when she was 14, made “my heart sink into my stomach.”

She was seated at a picnic table with friends at a summer arts camp in Michigan when she noticed a “tall, skinny woman” walking past her with a “beautiful little Yorkie.” She claimed in court that she was sexually abused for years after her encounter with Maxwell in 1994.

Jane, who is now in her early 40s, said that both Epstein and Maxwell would accompany her to a massage table, where Maxwell would direct her to sexually touch Epstein.

Dr. Ziv Cohen, the founder and medical director of New York City’s Principium Psychiatry, told The Washington Newsday that Jane “describes a process of grooming in which Ghislaine Maxwell played a crucial role,” especially since Maxwell allegedly approached Jane first.

Cohen is a board-certified forensic and criminal investigator. This is a condensed version of the information.