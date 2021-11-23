The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell excludes a woman who claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins next week, but the accuser who said she was trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew and other important persons will not be present, according to the Associated Press.

Virginia Giuffre will not be charged in connection with Maxwell’s trial, and she is also unlikely to be summoned as a witness.

Prosecutors will concentrate their efforts on four other women who claim they were recruited as minors by Maxwell to be abused by Epstein. None of the other women have made the same allegations as Giuffre about being molested by powerful international figures.

Giuffre said that when she was 17 and 18, Epstein and Maxwell flew her across the world for sexual meetings with billionaires, politicians, royals, and leaders of state.

Giuffre shared a photo of herself and Andrew at Maxwell’s London apartment, with his arm around her stomach, with the Daily Mail.

In depositions, witnesses indicated they saw her with Maxwell and Epstein on a frequent basis, including the pilot who flew Epstein’s jet and domestic employees.

While Giuffre’s charges against Maxwell are the most explosive, the prosecutors are avoiding a major risk by excluding her claims against Andrew and other important figures from the trial.

During an interview with Dateline NBC in 2019, Giuffre admitted to getting critical aspects inaccurate in her account over the years.

“You recognize your abuser when you’re abused,” she explained. “It’s possible that I’m off on my dates. I may not have my dates correct… but I recognize their features and am well aware of what they have done to me.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Many portions of Giuffre’s narrative of her time with Epstein, the financier who committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking prosecution, are backed up by records, witnesses, and images.

Her accusers have been undermining her credibility for years. Some of them may have been called to testify by Maxwell’s lawyers.

In addition to Andrew, Giuffre claims she was sexually trafficked by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former United States Senator George Mitchell, prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz, French modeling scout Jean Luc Brunel, and billionaire Glenn Dubin.

Her claims have been debunked by everyone.

Making Giuffre a part of the case, according to David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who isn’t involved in the case. This is a condensed version of the information.