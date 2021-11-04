The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins with questions on sex crimes and case knowledge being posed to potential jurors.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is about to start, and the jury selection procedure is now ongoing.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell is accused of soliciting adolescent females for her partner Jeffrey Epstein. To guarantee a fair trial, Judge Alison J. Nathan urged 132 potential jurors not to investigate or discuss the case. Out of a possible 750 jury pool, the jury will eventually be reduced to 12 jurors with six alternates, and the trial will last approximately six weeks.

On November 4, the 132 jurors completed questionnaires and were then sent home. For the following three days, this process will continue. The questionnaire was completed without the presence of anyone engaged in the case, including Maxwell and her counsel.

The questionnaire itself has 51 questions and is mostly concerned with the personal histories of potential jurors. It also inquired if they had expressed an opinion on the case, Maxwell, or Epstein on the internet, and if they had ever worked in organizations that dealt with sexual harassment or human trafficking.

On November 29, the lawsuit is anticipated to begin with opening statements. In August 2019, Epstein was discovered dead in his Manhattan jail cell, and his death was deemed a suicide. Maxwell has been in federal custody since July 2020, and he disputes the charges.

Despite the fact that jurors will not be sequestered, their privacy will be protected because they will be identified by numbers and brought to and from the trial each day, according to Nathan.

“Jury trials are a cornerstone of American democracy,” she said.

Jurors will be questioned orally starting in the middle of the month.

Individuals were also asked to describe what they had learned about the case and whether it had influenced their views about it.

“There is nothing wrong with having heard something about this case,” the questionnaire asserted emphatically before asking prospective jurors if and how they’d heard about Maxwell, and if they’d already formed an opinion about her guilt or innocence.

The questionnaire also inquired if a prospective juror’s ability to be fair and impartial would be harmed by the sexually suggestive or sexually explicit behaviour that will be revealed during the trial.

