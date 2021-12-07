The trial of a woman accused of murdering her husband to avoid divorce and collect an insurance payout has begun.

The trial of a Missouri woman accused of murdering her husband for the purpose of collecting a life insurance policy has begun.

In the death of her husband Ben Renick, Lynlee Renick has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors claim she killed her husband on the premises of his snake breeding business after discovering she was the beneficiary of a $1 million life insurance policy, which she intended to use to preserve her spa.

Despite her initial claims that her husband was crushed by a snake, officials discovered shot casings at the location, leading to a murder probe. According to authorities, Lynlee Renick was reported to them by an ex-boyfriend.

Lynlee Renick’s attorneys, on the other hand, claim that the killing was committed by another ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey. Lynlee had taken out the garbage when she heard several gunfire, according to attorney Tim Hesemann. This occurred shortly after Lynlee and Humphrey visited Ben Renick to discuss his and Lynlee’s upcoming divorce, according to the defense.

Humphrey has already been found guilty for his role in the October death, according to local news channel KMIZ 17. In January, he will be sentenced.

Ashley Shaw, a Lynlee Renick employee, is one of the main players who will not be charged. Shaw stated that Lynlee approached her with the intention of murdering her husband. Authorities stated they had approached Humphrey for help in the killing after a failed poisoning attempt, according to Shaw. Shaw and prosecutors reached an agreement, and he will not face charges in the murder.

On Monday, both the prosecution and the defense made their opening statements.

Lynlee Renick was with Humphrey on the night of the killing, according to Hesemann, but she was not present when her husband was shot.

Humphrey’s sentence will be lowered as part of an agreement with prosecutors if he testifies against Lynlee Renick. According to officials, he also led investigators to the murder weapon.

Prosecutor Kelly King stated in her opening statement that Lynlee Renick didn’t want to divorce her husband because she was the sole beneficiary of his life insurance policy and she was afraid he would take the couple’s children.

Ben Renick was in the process of selling his firm for a when he was assassinated.