The trial of a truck driver charged in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders has been postponed due to an expert’s shady past.

Because of concerns regarding a crash reconstruction expert’s former job history with the Massachusetts State Police, the trial of a truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists has been postponed.

According to The Associated Press, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, was charged with several charges of manslaughter, negligent murder, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct following an incident on June 21, 2019, in Randolph. The allegations were filed against Zhukovskyy, who pled not guilty.

According to MassLive, the victims were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, which is made up of US Marine Corps veterans and their spouses.

The defense moved to have Stephen Benanti, its accident reconstruction expert, removed from the case during the final pretrial hearing on Tuesday. Prosecutors provided them with information concerning Benanti’s former employment with the Massachusetts State Police, which influenced their decision. During a deposition on Sept. 30, prosecutors questioned Benanti.

The prosecution gave the defense with a “substantial volume of confidential materials,” according to the motion.

“An established reconstruction expert with more than thirty years in the field, including more than a decade as superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police reconstruction unit,” according to the motion. Since August of this year, Benanti has been assisting the defense.

According to defense attorneys, presenting the Benanti would have proved harmful to Zhukovskyy’s case, as reported by WMUR9. The trial was meant to start on Nov. 29, but it has been pushed out until March.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Nov. 16, lawyers were to begin selecting jurors for Zhukovsky’s trial, which was set to begin on Nov. 29.

Lawyers disputed over Zhukovskyy’s timeline leading up to the incident and witness descriptions of a vehicle towing a flatbed trailer, as well as anticipated testimony from expert witnesses on drug and alcohol impairment, at a last pretrial hearing slated for Tuesday. Zhukovskyy, who has been in custody since the crash, wore a suit and was not handcuffed in court.

According to the defense, they no longer believe they can offer Benanti “without substantially compromising” Zhukovskyy’s rights “to present all proofs favorable to his defense,” based on their evaluation of the information. They claimed that without the assistance of a, they would not be able to attend to trial on time. This is a condensed version of the information.