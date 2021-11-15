The trial of a man accused of stalking, killing, and robbing 18 people has begun.

On Monday, the trial of Billy Chemirmir, a man accused of killing older women in the Dallas area, began.

The 48-year-old is charged with the murder of Lu Thi Harris, who was 81 years old at the time of her death. According to the Associated Press, if convicted, he risks life in jail without the possibility of release. He has entered a not guilty plea to the accusation.

Chemirmir was apprehended in 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel, a resident of a senior living complex in Plano, Texas, survived an attack at her apartment. She claimed a man stormed into her flat, smothered her with a pillow, and then fled with her jewels, saying “don’t fight me.”

