The trial of a man accused of posing as a handyman to rob and murder 18 senior citizens is set to begin.

According to the Associated Press, the trial of a Texas man accused of acting as a handyman in order to rob and kill senior persons will begin on Monday.

Billy Chemirmir, 48, is accused of robbing and murdering 18 elderly people. If convicted, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The death penalty will not be sought by prosecutors.

To obtain entry to apartments, Chemirmir allegedly pretended to be a handyman or forced his way in. The majority of the victims were residents of independent living facilities for the elderly.

In 2016, one of the victims, 83-year-old Leah Corken, was discovered on the living room floor of her apartment. Her wedding band was missing, and there were makeup smudges on her bedroom pillow.

M.J. Jennings, Corken’s daughter, said, “I sensed something was wrong, but I didn’t know what.” “I had no idea it was a murder.” Families from all across Dallas had similar experiences with lost jewels and the mysterious deaths of elderly, but otherwise healthy relatives.

In March 2018, a guy forced his way into Mary Annis Bartel’s flat, telling her “don’t fight me” while he tried to suffocate her with a pillow and fled with jewels. Chemirmir was apprehended the next day.

Following Chemirmir’s arrest, then-Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin admitted that there is a propensity to presume an older person’s death is natural.

“There hasn’t been a thorough examination…. It would be quite simple to conceal a crime “Rushin remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Chemirmir’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press for this article, but he has previously described the evidence against him as circumstantial. Chemirmir, a Kenyan immigrant, became a legal permanent resident in the United States in 2007.

Eight of the victims he’s accused of killing were residents of The Tradition-Prestonwood, and a lawsuit has tied him to the death of a ninth.

Glenna Day, 87, told friends something seemed strange just days before she was found dead there in October 2016.

“They inquired about my well-being. ‘Well, I’m thinking I should relocate since my friends are dying,’ she explained “Sherril Kerr, her daughter, said the deaths motivated her mother to visit her doctor for a checkup.

Day had been a successful artist when he was assassinated. This is a condensed version of the information.