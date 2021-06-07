The trial of a 19-year-old man accused of murdering a teenager has been set.

Lewis Ashdown, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, East Sussex, was charged with the murder of Marc Williams before Lewes Crown Court.

The 18-year-old, who is also from Uckfield, traveled to Maresfield on Saturday but hasn’t been seen since calling his family.

On Tuesday, search crews discovered a body in forest in the Heron’s Ghyll region, and it was formally identified as Mr Williams’ body on Thursday.

During the brief hearing, Ashdown, who appeared in court via video link, merely spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Judge Christine Laing QC agreed to his defense team’s request for a psychiatric report on the defendant.

The case was continued until August 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with a trial date set for January 17, 2022.

“You are going to go in court on August 3,” she told Ashdown, “and on that date, I anticipate the indictment, which is the charge you face, will be presented to you, and you will be expected to enter a plea.”

Mr Williams’ family stated in a statement provided by Sussex Police, “Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring, and thoughtful gestures.”

“Every second of his life is taken away from us, and that will never change. Our hearts are shattered.

“Sleep soundly, our cheeky lad. With a lot of love from Mum, Dad, and the rest of the family.”