The trial in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery begins with a predominantly white jury sworn in.

According to the Associated Press, the trial for three white men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery began Friday with the swearing in of a largely white jury. Arbery, a Black man, was 25 years old when he was tragically shot, a scene captured on cellphone footage that sparked outrage and calls for racial justice across the country.

In February 2020, Greg McMichael, his adult son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are accused of chasing down Arbery as he raced through their Georgia neighborhood. According to the Associated Press, a graphic video of the confrontation captured by Bryan supposedly shows Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

All three guys are charged with murder and other felonies and are on trial together. After the jury was given its initial instructions, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled the prosecution and defense to deliver their opening statements on Friday.

Arbery’s name is commonly mentioned with George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s, whose murders generated cries for justice and reform in the criminal justice system. According to the Associated Press, the three defendants were not charged and imprisoned until two months after Arbery’s death.

The men were attempting to stop Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar, according to Greg McMichael, a retired investigator for the local district attorney. He had been caught on security cameras entering an adjacent house that was still under renovation.

Greg McMichael stated his son murdered Arbery in self-defense after Arbery attacked Travis McMichael with his fists and attempted to steal his gun.

Arbery was allegedly out running, unarmed, and had committed no crimes in the area, according to prosecutors. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police after Bryan’s video of the murder went viral in May 2020. The McMichaels were arrested the next day by GBI officials, and Bryan was charged two weeks later.

In Brunswick and nearby Glynn County, a seaside hamlet of around 85,000 people, Arbery’s death has dominated news coverage and social media feeds.

The jury selection process took the judge and attorneys two and a half weeks. Nearly 200 people called to jury duty were interrogated extensively about their knowledge of the case and how many times they had viewed it.