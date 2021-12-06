The Tree of Life Synagogue, which was the site of the 2018 shooting, will receive $6.6 million for memorial and worship space.

The state of Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $6.6 million to Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue for redevelopment just over three years after a shooting that killed 11 people and injured seven more.

According to the Associated Press, the money comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which has already funded 15 community redevelopment projects around the state.

Governor Tom Wolf said at a press conference announcing the project Monday that “after the tragedy that occurred here, Pennsylvanians joined together in solidarity to support the Tree of Life and the other churches.” “Today, as the Tree of Life community continues to redefine this space as a welcome place of reflection, education, and healing, we continue to stand with you.”

The shooting, which took place on October 27, 2018, was the bloodiest attack on Jews on American territory.

Daniel Libeskind, the master planner for the reconstruction of the World Trade Center in New York City, agreed to head the design for the complex earlier this year.

According to reports, the makeover will share space with Pittsburgh’s Holocaust Center, with the goal of creating a memorial for those slain in the attack that can also be used for daily activities.

“We are grateful to Governor Wolf for this major and generous investment in our quest to construct a new and reinvented place that serves not just our congregation but all of Tree of Life’s neighbors and the greater community,” Rabbi Jeffrey Myers stated at a press conference on Monday.

“As we continue our road of recovery, this campaign and the funding that supports it provide an opportunity to collectively renew our resolve to oppose antisemitism and discrimination of all sorts.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Wolf administration, the state money will help “turn the site of the greatest anti-Semitic attack in US history into a new center of hope, commemoration, and education.”

On more than 60 federal charges, the defendant in the synagogue shooting is awaiting trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robert Bowers, 49, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In October of 2018, Bowers opened fire during worship services at the Tree of Life synagogue, killing eight men and three women. This is a condensed version of the information.