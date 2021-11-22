The treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell will be reported to the United Nations, according to her brother.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family plans to file a complaint with the United Nations about her detention conditions, according to her brother.

At the end of the month, the British socialite will face a jury on charges of sex trafficking minor girls for abuse by New York financier Jeffrey Epstein. She has entered a not guilty plea.

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, spoke out on BBC Radio 4 in the United Kingdom, accusing the US government of treating her “abhorrently.”

“Her voice hasn’t been heard, not simply because she’s been incarcerated and treated horribly by any system,” he said.

“I believe it was intended to break her, weaken her, and make it difficult for her to concentrate and prepare well for trial.”

“I don’t believe anyone has taken this seriously or cares about it.” As a result, the family will not abandon it.

“We are preparing to file a complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Custody because America must be held accountable for the way it is treating my sister, and many others in pre-trial detention for that matter.”

“However, Ghislaine’s treatment has been horrible, appalling.”

Epstein’s former lover, Maxwell, is accused of undressing in front of his juvenile victims, normalizing sexual conduct around them, according to the indictment.

According to court records, it comprises allegations from four women who alleged abuse that occurred between 1994 and 2004.

Ian Maxwell claims that his sister has been put on trial by the media, and that his friends are afraid of being fired if they speak out publicly.

“Look, Ghislaine still has a lot of friends,” he said Radio 4. I know this because we receive mail, emails, letters, and other correspondence from her friends, but we live in a world where friendships of this nature are frowned upon.

“She has friends who have lost their jobs. Because it was discovered that he is somehow assisting the family, a man who is assisting us behind the scenes in news handling and other areas has lost two board posts.

"What you've got here are people who have livelihoods, jobs, families, and so on, and they can't afford to be without them."