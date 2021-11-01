The Treasury intends to borrow $1 trillion this quarter, but only if Congress resolves the debt ceiling issue.

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday that it aims to borrow $1.02 trillion this quarter and more in the future, depending on whether Congress raises the country’s national debt ceiling.

The amount of money borrowed will be determined by Congress and the current debt ceiling crisis. Money may be borrowed if Congress decided to raise or suspend the cap.

The $480 billion increase in the country’s debt limit agreed by Congress in October, according to Treasury Secretary Jenet Yellen, will only allow the government to keep its debts through the beginning of December, and is simply a temporary remedy postponing payments.

In a letter to congressional leaders in mid-October, Yellen warned the debt ceiling rise “provides just a limited reprieve.”

Since the government began passing trillion-dollar rescue packages for the country’s economy in spring 2020, the new $1.02 trillion deal is the greatest sum borrowed.

Treasury officials indicated they intend to borrow more in the future, including $476 billion in the January-March quarter of next year.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Treasury said the borrowing forecast for the October-December quarter follows $103 billion in actual borrowing in the July-September quarter, when the debt ceiling was reinstated after a two-year suspension.

The current quarter’s borrowing of $1.02 trillion is the most since the government borrowed $2.75 trillion in March 2020 when the COVID outbreak shut down the economy and displaced millions of people. To cushion the economic shock of the shutdowns, Congress began passing trillion-dollar rescue packages.

Treasury officials said the borrowing plans they unveiled Monday were conditional on Congress passing legislation to raise the debt ceiling before Yellen runs out of options to avoid defaulting on the nation’s debt. A debt default, according to Yellen, would be disastrous and would likely plunge the country into recession.

After a $480 billion increase agreed by Congress last month, the current borrowing limit is $28.88 trillion. The amount of debt subject to that limit is currently $25 million less than the ceiling. Yellen, on the other hand, has the ability to take investments from various government employee pension plans using a variety of bookkeeping methods. This is a condensed version of the information.