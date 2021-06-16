The Treasury Department is planning to extend the restriction on business evictions.

According to sources, the Treasury is poised to prolong the present moratorium on evictions for unpaid business rent until the end of this month after delaying the lifting of additional restrictions.

The moratorium, which prevents landlords from taking tenants to court for rent arrears, was set to expire on June 30 but might potentially be extended until the next year, according to the Daily Mail.

In order to resolve conflicts between landlords and commercial tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a new arbitration system could be implemented.

More than 1,100 UK nightclubs have been unable to reopen, and hundreds more restaurant and leisure businesses have been hampered by viral restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that plans to lift remaining pandemic restrictions on June 21 have been postponed until July 19 due to fears about the spread of the Delta type, which was originally found in India.

Leaders in the hospitality industry have urged the government to extend the existing rent embargo and offer further funding.

The chief executives of trade groups UKHospitality and British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned MPs last week that the two sectors have a combined rent debt of £5 billion.

According to data from the first quarter of 2021, landlords only collected 74% of rent 60 days after the end of the period in which renters were affected by the pandemic.

Since the commencement of the crisis, businesses in the hospitality, leisure, and retail sectors have benefited from a business rates vacation.

The Treasury, on the other hand, is set to stick to its plan to convert this to a 66 percent discount with a £2 million ceiling starting next month.

Following the delay, the government is not expected to make any adjustments to the furlough program.

Currently, the state will cover 80% of wages until the end of this month, before tapering to a 70% subsidy next month, with at least 10% funded by employers, and then gradually decreasing until it is eliminated at the end of September.