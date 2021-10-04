The Treasury Department has stated that cities and states can return funds intended for rental assistance.

The Treasury Department stated that local and state governments could voluntarily return federal rental assistance funds approved during the COVID-19 outbreak, with the purpose of redistribution to the same area.

The Treasury Department revealed intentions to begin reallocating rental assistance funds in an effort to get money to tenants facing eviction, despite the fact that distribution of the billions of dollars has been delayed in many parts of the country. ERA1 is the first installment, and it must be spent before September 30, 2022.

According to the Associated Press, local or state governments that have not distributed 65 percent of their ERA1 funds or have an expenditure ratio below 30 percent as of September 30 based on a Treasury methodology may have their funding redistributed. Grantees can avoid reallocation by submitting a plan by November 15 that demonstrates how they will improve distribution or will be able to get distribution numbers beyond specified levels.

Entities that do not want to develop plans to disperse the funds might return it willingly, with the expectation that the Treasury will transfer it to the same state, territory, or tribal area.

In August, tenants received a little more than 16.5 percent of the tens of billions in federal support, compared to 11 percent a month earlier.

The House of Representatives has approved $46.5 billion in rental assistance funding, with the Treasury focusing on the first $25 billion. The second installment of $21.5 billion can be allocated until September 30, 2025.

The idea, according to Treasury officials, is to reallocate money from programs that either don’t need it or don’t want to start one.

Treasury officials did not identify any locations where money could be lost, but August figures suggest that a slew of locations had been reluctant to send money out. Once the scheme was up and operating, it was also expected that some money would be reallocated based on demand.

Ohio's dispersion dropped marginally after a good start. Spending in Kentucky fell slightly from $13.1 million in July to $11.9 million in August.