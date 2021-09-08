The Treasury Department claims that the top 1% of the population avoids paying $163 billion in taxes each year, and it calls for increased IRS funding.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department released a new report detailing how the top 1% of earnings in the United States avoid paying $168 billion in taxes each year. The agency claims that new financing for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is required as a result of this finding to close the “tax gap.”

According to the Treasury report, which was written by deputy assistant secretary for microeconomics Natasha Sarin, closing the tax gap through increased IRS enforcement will help President Joe Biden achieve his goal of a more equal economy. The report highlights this purpose by stating that the goal is not to use more enforcement on lower-income taxpayers, who are less likely to underreport their incomes, according to the state.

According to the report’s conclusions, the gap between taxes owing and collected amounts to $600 billion in unreported taxation per year and $7 trillion in lost revenue over the next ten years. The Treasury emphasizes the need for extra IRS workers, training, and access to information on opaque revenue sources used to cheat taxation in order to start raising compliance from the top.

“The Administration’s proposals call for a major increase in the IRS budget, specifically $80 billion in enforcement, IT, and taxpayer services over the next ten years, resulting in an anticipated $320 billion in extra tax collections,” Sarin wrote.

“To ensure that everyone pays their fair share,” she continued, “the Administration also calls for using information that financial institutions already have…so the IRS can deploy these additional resources to audit more sophisticated tax evaders.” She added that this would impose no additional burdens on U.S. taxpayers.

The Treasury research estimates that if the administration’s plans for an IRS reorganization in the next decade go forward, the reward would be $1.6 trillion in more tax revenue, just from better collection of the taxes that are currently due.

The Biden administration has advocated for increased IRS budget, while the Republican Party has rejected it. Increased IRS enforcement, according to GOP senators, would violate the privacy of people it would be monitoring. Meanwhile, Democrats are inserting more IRS funds in their enormous $3.5 trillion spending bill, which they aim to pass through the budget reconciliation process despite Republican concerns.

It's also debatable how much money the planned increase in IRS budget will bring in. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a different analysis on Sept. 2 that indicated that the administration's crackdown on.