The Travelodge logo is not what most people think it is.

After it was revealed that Travelodge’s logo has a hidden significance, it sent social media users into a spin.

The blue and red emblem of the budget accommodation provider is quite striking.

The logo is thought to depict rolling hills and a rising sun by many.

However, a woman on TikTok has shown that this is not the case; in fact, the logo is entirely different.

According to the Daily Star, the emblem is really of someone sleeping, according to TikTok user @ chxrll.

The woman nonchalantly munches on crisps as she explains her startling discovery in the video: “My dumb a*** thinking about how the Travelodge logo is a person sleeping.”

She then displays a logo and says, “For years, I assumed it was HILLS.”

The viral video that shocked viewers has now received 724,000 views and 33,000 likes.

“I believed it was hills too, and I used to go there all the time,” one user said.

“NO WAY,” another individual added. My whole life has been a lie.”

“Well, this is completely new information,” replied a third.

“I work at Travelodge and I’ve never even realized,” said another TikToker.

Another person, on the other hand, appeared to be completely off the mark: “I assumed it was a seagull.”

Some people, however, were not surprised by this news.

“Am I the only one who has always recognized it’s a human sleeping?” one individual wondered. Not going to lie, I have a unique feeling.”